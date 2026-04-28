ISI-Linked Khalistani Module Busted After Blast Near Rail Tracks In Punjab

In a major breakthrough, Patiala Police has dismantled a pro-Khalistani terror module allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI, just hours after a blast near the Shambhu railway track.

The swift operation led to the arrest of four highly radicalised individuals and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and explosive material.

Addressing the media, Kuldeep Chahal and Varun Sharma confirmed that the module was behind the late-night attempted detonation on the railway line.

The accused-Pardeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bagga, Satnam Singh alias Satta, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi-have prior involvement in serious criminal activities.

Police identified Pardeep Singh Khalsa as the key conspirator, allegedly in close contact with Malaysia-based pro-Khalistani operatives and Pakistan-based arms suppliers. He is suspected of facilitating terror training abroad by sending radicalised youth to Malaysia and later assigning them operational tasks. Investigators also revealed he had formed a radical outfit named "Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye."

During the operation, authorities recovered a hand grenade, two .30-bore pistols with ammunition, advanced communication devices, and laptops used to stay in touch with foreign handlers.

Officials stated that the group was planning further attacks targeting public infrastructure and property.

An FIR (No. 76 dated 28-04-2026) has been registered at Police Station Kotwali Patiala under multiple sections, including the Explosive Act, Arms Act, and UAPA.

Preliminary interrogation indicates the accused were involved in a low-intensity IED blast at the main line near Shambhu railway station.