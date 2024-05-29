Post Claiming Mamata Banerjee's Real Name Is 'Mumtaz Masama Khatun' Is Fake

Her name was mentioned as Mamata Banerjee and her application was uploaded on the website in 2021

What is the claim

In the midst of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a newspaper clip carrying news about West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going viral on social media. The headline reads, "Hardly anyone knows the real name of Mamata Banerjee."

Further, the content of the newspaper clip states that the real name of Mamata Banerjee is Mumtaz Masama Khatun. It was also claimed that in Wikipedia Mamata Banerjee's religion was mentioned as Muslim which has been removed.

However, Fact Crescendo found the claim to be false. Mamata Banerjee's real name is not Mumtaz Masama Khatun.

Fact Check

In our research, first we searched for details of Mamata Banerjee on My Neta website. We found that the name mentioned for the West Bengal Chief Minister is Mamata Banerjee and not Mumtaz Masama Khatun.

We also found the same information on the Election Commission of India's website. Her name was mentioned as Mamata Banerjee and her application was uploaded on the website in 2021. Mamata Banerjee represents the All-India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party and her constituency is Nandigram in West Bengal.

Apart from this, we also found the nomination paper filed by Mamata Banerjee in March 2021. Here also the name of the candidate was mentioned as Mamata Banerjee and not Mumtaz Masama Khatun.

Conclusion

Fact Crescendo found the claim to be false. Mamata Banerjee's real name is not Mumtaz Masama Khatun. The Election Commission of India website registered her name as Mamata Banerjee.

