Is He Above The Law? Anurag Thakur Slams Arvind Kejriwal

Anurag Thakur also said there was corruption, nepotism during the Congress government. (File)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched scathing attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the latter is in jail because there is no one left who has not been cheated by Kejriwal.

Addressing a public gathering today, Anurag Thakur said there was corruption, nepotism during the Congress government.

"You have to go and tell people what the Narendra Modi government has done. There was corruption, and nepotism during the Congress government. 2G scam, CWG, Coal, National Herald and submarine scam. But PM Modi had said 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga'. Today Congress-Aam Aadmi Party have come together," he said.

"I want to ask you whether action should be taken against corrupt people or not," he added.

Further, Anurag Thakur pointed out that today Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail. Fodder scamster Lalu Yadav is on bail. Corrupt Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain are in jail.

"Arvind Kejriwal is in jail today because "Aisa Koi saga nahi, jisko Kejriwal ne thaga nahi." (There is no one left who has not been cheated by Kejriwal). More than Rs 100 crore bribe was there in the liquor scam. The kingpin of the scam is Kejriwal. Is he above the law? The people of Delhi are demanding an account today," he said.

Meanwhile, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita on Wednesday said that her husband, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise scam, will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28.

Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before the court on Thursday at the end of his ED custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

In a video message, Sunita Kejriwal hit out at the Centre and central probe agency, saying that the ED could not find a single penny in its more than 250 raids conducted in the "so-called liquor scam".

"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor was arrested on March 21 for alleged misdoings in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy case under an ongoing money laundering probe by the ED. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The case relates to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy in 2022.In its initial prosecution complaint filed in November 2021, the ED stated that the policy was intentionally designed with loopholes, facilitating the formation of cartels clandestinely to favor AAP leaders.

Additionally, the ED accused AAP leaders of receiving kickbacks from a group of individuals referred to as the "South Group."

The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

While Arvind Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

