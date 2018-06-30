Irregular Land Transactions By Lalu Yadav's Family, Alleges Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi alleged Lalu Yadav was turning out to be the "biggest zamindar" in Bihar. (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today came up with fresh allegations of irregular

land transaction against RJD president Lalu Prasad's family and claimed that the former chief minister was turning out to be the "biggest zamindar" (landowner) in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the senior BJP leader alleged that Mr Prasad had purchased nearly 2.5 acres of plush land near Patna during his tenure in the state.

He further alleged that the lease of the land was transferred a few years ago in the name of his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy CM, for a "91-year period" during which the lessee would have to pay a paltry annual charge of Rs 20,000.

"The 255 decimals of land, which is about 2.5 acres, was purchased between 1990 and 2005 which may also be called the period of Lalu-Rabri rule in Bihar. The land was purchased through deeds executed in favour of people related to the son-in-law of the RJD supremo's elder brother, who himself was a Class IV employee at the Veterinary College here," Mr Modi said.

"On June 13, 2012, the lease for the entire tract of land - owned by a total of six individuals - was transferred in the name of Tejashwi Yadav. The lease would expire on May 31, 2101 - that is, when the RJD heir apparent would have attained the age of 110 years," the BJP leader, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

"The annual rent payable by Tejashwi for the entire period has been fixed at a meagre Rs 20,000, though as per the current rates, it should have been more than Rs 5 lakh, subject to frequent hikes in value," he alleged as he distributed copies of the purported lease agreement.

"The question is, who would buy land for lakhs of rupees, only to transfer the lease to someone at a throwaway rate? Clearly, the RJD supremo spent his black money to purchase the land, got it registered in the name of distant relatives to avoid Income Tax issues and then secured the same for his many successive generations through the 91-year lease," the minister said.

"It has become a tall order for us to calculate how much land the RJD boss has acquired in this fashion. With more such instances not unlikely to surface, it seems Prasad, who calls himself a leader of the poor, is actually turning out to be the biggest zamindar of Bihar," he said.

"What makes the scale of financial irregularities even more mind-boggling is the fact that we have reports of Prasad and his family having indulged in such acts in various parts of the country, and even abroad. We, however, are in a position to track only those transactions that have taken place in Bihar," Mr Modi said.

"Agencies like the Income Tax department, CBI and Enforcement Directorate must take note and act. We will also write to the Election Commission about these properties which no member of the family member has declared," he added.

