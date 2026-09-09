Iron Rods Pierce Karnataka Bus After Tractor Collision, Driver Dies On Spot

A Karnataka bus driver has died, and more than ten passengers have been injured after the bus collided with a tractor carrying iron bars near Varahasandra Gate in Karnataka's Mandya district.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed into the tractor from behind on a stretch in Nagamangala taluk. The impact caused the iron rods and bars being carried on the tractor to pierce into the bus.

The bus driver, identified as Shekhar and a native of Hassan, died on the spot after the rods reportedly penetrated his body.

More than ten passengers sustained injuries in the accident, with eight of them reportedly in critical condition. The injured are currently being treated at AIIMS in Bellur.

The accident took place within the jurisdiction of Bellur Police Station. Visuals from the spot show multiple rods and bars piercing through the bus, along with a shattered front mirror. The front of the tractor was seen overturned, and the rod appeared to have pierced the driver's stomach.