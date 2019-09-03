Irmim Shamim, 1st Gujjar Woman From J&K To Crack AIIMS Exam, Felicitated

Irmim Shamim first Gujjar woman in J&K to qualify for AIIMS exam felicitated

Irmim Shamim, the first Gujjar woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to qualify for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was felicitated by Army at an event on Monday.

Ms Shamim was invited as the chief guest at an inter school quiz competition organised by Army's Ace of Spades Division.

At the event, Ms Shamim delivered a motivational speech to the youngsters.

The event was organised as part of Operation Sadbhavna that aims to empower young talent by a host of initiatives.

Irmim Shamim was invited as the chief guest at an inter school quiz competition

A total of nine schools participated in the quiz competition that was held at the Raina Auditorium. The candidates were divided in two categories - seniors (class XI and XII) and juniors (class VIII to X). The event was conducted in two phases. The best six teams in each category progressed to the final round.

The event was attended by a host of civil and military dignitaries.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.