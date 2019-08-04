Irfan Pathan, 100 Other Cricketer Asked To Leave Jammu And Kashmir

Irfan Pathan said their cricket camp has been shut down.

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team mentor-cum-coach Irfan Pathan said he, along with around 100 other cricketers, has been asked to leave the camp at the earliest.

The development comes two days after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised the tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley "immediately" because of intelligence about terror threats.

"Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent to their home," said Irfan Pathan.

"The matches were scheduled from July 31 and will last till August 17. These matches were organised for the selection of district cricketers," he added.

The 34-year-old, who was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year, said support staff was also asked to leave the state.

The Indian Army had said earlier this week that there has been a desperate attempt to revive terrorism and push terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror groups to Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday issued an unprecedented advisory was issued asking pilgrims and tourists to "curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".

The Line of Control in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher calibre weapons.

The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) markings on it.

