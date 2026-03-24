PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Discuss Middle East Conflict, Energy Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed with him the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security.

After his telephonic conversation with the Sri Lankan leader, the prime minister said they reviewed the progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.

"Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

He said as close and trusted partners, "we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges".

Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security.



We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026

The West Asia conflict started following the attacks by the US-Israel on Iran on February 28.

Iran also retaliated by attacking its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

Due to the conflict, transport through key shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, through which world's 20 per cent energy supply crosses, has been disrupted. Very few ships were allowed by Iran to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi on Monday said the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was wholly unacceptable.

He had also said that the crisis has been going on now for more than three weeks and it is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives.

The entire world is urging all parties for the earliest resolution of this crisis, he had said.

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