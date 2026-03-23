'Gave Our Savings In Cash, Gold': Massive Donation Drive For Iran In Kashmir

When schools and colleges opened in Kashmir on Monday after the Eid holiday, Afreen turned up at an Imambara in Budgam district before attending her college. She wanted to contribute to a massive fundraising drive currently sweeping the Valley in support of the people of Iran. The 20-year-old student said she and her family have offered cash and valuables to support Iran amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

As the large congregational hall of the Imambara reverberated with prayers and pledges, supporters arrived with cash, checks, gold, silver, copper utensils, cashmere shawls, and other valuables. For the local Shia community, this is more than financial aid; it is a profound emotional and political statement and a matter of faith.

"When we say our lives are a ransom for the Rehbar (Ayatollah Khamenei), this is a small gesture to contribute to his mission. I had some savings in cash, so I donated it today. My friend had gold, and she gave that as well," said Afreen.

The Iranian embassy in Delhi put out a series of posts on X expressing gratitude to the people of Kashmir.

Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran.

God bless you. pic.twitter.com/OfI6w4rNUb — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

A woman walked into a collection centre in Budgam with gold jewellery, the last gift from her late spouse, who died 28 years ago. The woman said she could not hold back today and offered her most cherished gift to help Iran.

At every collection centre, there were children making donations. On Eid, children receive Eidi, a cherished tradition of money and gifts. A day after Eid, many children were seen donating their piggy banks and Eidis. There is no centralised data to assess the exact amount of donations made in the last two days.

Besides the Iran war, the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shaken his followers and supporters across the world. In Kashmir, massive protests were witnessed after his killing in a US-Israeli bombing.

For Shia Muslims, an Ayatollah is a representative of Imam Ghayib (concept of the arrival of Imam Mehdi). In his death, they have lost the Imam, Marja Taqlid (source of emulation) and Wali al Faqih (guardian jurist).

As the collection centres were set up after Eid, people rushed with donations. One man was seen donating his truck, many others came with bikes, while some came with livestock. A lot of cash, scores of currency notes lay alongside gold ornaments- earrings, bangles, gold coins, and multiple rings in different designs at the donation centre.

"We are making these donations for Islam. We are to defend our faith that's been attacked by Israel and the US. Unfortunately, no Muslim country has come forward to help Iran when it is fighting to save religion," said Ajaz Hussain, one of the donors.