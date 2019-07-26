India Given Consular Access To 18 Crew Of Detained British Vessel: Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged tanker last Friday

Iran granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members of the detailed British vessel Stena Impero, the Iranian ambassador to Britain said.

"Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero," Hamid Baeidinejad said. "Similar access is underway to other 5 crew from other nationalities

The Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic. "Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged tanker last Friday."

