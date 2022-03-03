IPS Officer's 'Twinning With Brother' Post Reminds Twitter Of 'Singham'

The photo was posted by Aravidham P on Wednesday.

A simple post by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is gaining traction on social media. The post (a photo) is from Chengalpet Superintendent of Police (SP) P Aravindhan. It shows the IPS officer with his brother.

“Twinning with my brother @abinandhan_acp. When Tamilnadu police meets Delhi police,” says Aravindhan P. He has tagged his brother and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi Police.

Twinning with my brother ⁦@abinandhan_acp⁩ . When Tamilnadu police meets Delhi police pic.twitter.com/LxpTJoWkik — Aravindhan P IPS (@aravindhanIPS) March 2, 2022

"This is just so surreal," a user commented on Twitter. Others said the brothers are “clones of each other”.

Fellow IPS officer and Selvan Nagarathinam said on Facebook, “Expressions also same! Awesome click!”

Many users also said that it's a rare thing to see two bothers as IPS officers.

Almost sounds like a Singham movie dialogue 😅 pic.twitter.com/DN6HafNZY3 — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) March 2, 2022

The post has been liked by more than 10,000 people since being posted on Twitter.

Aravindhan is a computer science graduate from BITS, Pilani, and worked with IBM in Begaluru before clearing the civil services examination and joining the IPS in 2010.

The tech-savvy officer is very active on social media and uses technology to stop crime and make people's life easier. During his first posting as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi, he introduced an SMS system to alert applicants about the date and time of the officer's visit for passport verification, to end corrupt practices.

His brother Abhinandan a trainee ACP in Delhi Police. According to his Facebook profile, he worked at Ministry of Finance as Grade-A Officer.