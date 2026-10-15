iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Begin Tomorrow: Price, Time, How To Book

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, will be available for pre-order in India from Friday, October 16. The device, which opens into a larger display, is priced from Rs 2,99,900 and will be available in stores from October 23. According to Apple's official India website, pre-orders will begin at 5:30 pm IST on October 16. Buyers will be able to choose between two colours - Star White and Night Sky - and four storage variants, going up to 2TB.

iPhone Duo Price In India

The iPhone Duo will start at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. The 2TB model will cost Rs 4,49,900, making it Apple's most expensive smartphones till now.

Here is the price breakdown of Apple's first foldable phone:

Variant Price in India iPhone Duo 256GB Rs 2,99,900 iPhone Duo 512GB Rs 3,24,900 iPhone Duo 1TB Rs 3,74,900 iPhone Duo 2TB Rs 4,49,900

iPhone Duo Pre-Order Time And How To Book

Customers can pre-order the iPhone Duo from Apple's India website beginning at 5:30 pm IST on October 16. The phone will also be available through select retail partners, subject to availability.

To pre-order the device:

Visit the Apple India online store

Select the preferred storage variant and colour

Review the available payment, EMI and trade-in options

Enter delivery details or select an available collection option

Complete the order and check the confirmation for delivery or collection details

Apple accepts eligible credit and debit cards, UPI, net banking and other payment options listed at checkout. Buyers can also check the estimated exchange value of an eligible existing smartphone through Apple Trade In.

The company says the iPhone Duo will be available from October 23.

READ | Costly iPhone 18 Pro Faces A Reality Check? Apple Cuts Orders As Demand Cools

iPhone Duo Bank Offers And EMI Options

Apple's online store is advertising instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 with eligible cards, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI on the iPhone Duo. The offer is subject to card eligibility and the applicable terms and conditions.

The eligible card options displayed on Apple's store include American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers should check the official offer and financing terms before making a purchase, as eligibility and payment conditions may vary.

Separately, ICICI Bank's official festive-offers announcement lists instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The bank says the offer is applicable after launch. Terms and conditions apply.

Buyers can compare the available payment plans at checkout to determine whether an upfront payment, eligible EMI plan or trade-in offers better value for their purchase.

What Does The iPhone Duo Offer?

The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch folding inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. Apple says the design combines a titanium frame and hinge cover with its A20 Pro chip and a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion camera system.

The device is designed to offer a larger screen for viewing content, gaming and multitasking while retaining a smaller outer display for everyday use. Apple also lists a dual-battery system and support for its latest software features.