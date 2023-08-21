Centre Has A Plan To Bring New Criminal Laws By Year-End: Sources

A meeting of the standing committee has been called on August 24 to discuss the bills. (file)

The country might get new criminal laws, through the three bills that will replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act, by the end of this year as the committee tasked with examining it is trying to submit its report before the start of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which usually starts and ends in December, sources said. The government will try to get the bills passed in the parliament after discussion in the Winter Session itself, according to sources.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday referred the three proposed laws that will replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination and asked it to submit its report within three months.

A meeting of the standing committee has been called on August 24 to discuss the bills. Sources say the meetings will be frequent, in order to expedite the process. Daily meetings might also be considered at a later stage, they said.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former police officer Brij Lal is heading the committee. The MP served as the UP police chief between 2011-12.

The bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill -- were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11.

Once passed, they will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.