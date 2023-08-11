'Justice, Not Punishment': Centre's 3 New Bills To Overhaul Criminal Laws

The controversial sedition law will be retained in the new Bill.

The Centre today introduced a new Bill in the parliament to overhaul the country's criminal laws. Union Home Minister Amit Shah today moved to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act. Mr Shah said the Bills have a provision to repeal the controversial sedition law, and will also introduce provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

The Bills will be sent to a parliamentary standing committee, he added.

"From August 16, the road from 75 to 100 years of Independence will begin. The PM had vowed to end the mindset of slavery. We will finish IPC (1857), CrPC (1858), Indian Evidence Act (1872) - which were made by the British. We will bring three new laws in their place to ensure the protection of rights. It will aim to give justice not punishment," Mr Shah said.

"People are afraid of going to courts, they think going to courts itself is a punishment," Amit Shah said.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will replace the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, there were 511 sections, it will now have 356 sections. 175 sections have been amended, Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Bharatiya Sakshya will replace the Indian Evidence Act.

The controversial sedition law (Section 124 A of IPC) has been repealed and replaced with a Section on acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and Integrity of India (Section 150), a copy of the Bill accessed by NDTV shows.

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial mean, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," Section 150 of the new Bill says.

The Centre had in March 2020 constituted a Criminal Law Reforms Committee to make suggestions to revise IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act 1872. The Committee was headed by Professor Dr Ranbir Singh, the then Vice Chancellor of National Law University Delhi and consisted of Professor Dr GS Bajpai, the then Registrar of NLU-D, Professor Dr Balraj Chauhan the VC of DNLU, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, and GP Thareja, former District and Sessions Judge, Delhi.

In February 2022, the Committee submitted a report to the Government, after taking suggestions from the public. In April 2022, the Law Ministry had told the Rajya Sabha that the government has undertaken a process of comprehensive review of the criminal laws.