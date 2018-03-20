INX Media Case: Supreme Court To Hear CBI, Karti Chidambaram's Appeals In April

The matter is being heard by a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.
During the hearing, senior advocates Gopal Subramanian and A M Singhvi, appearing for Karti, the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, said they are aggrieved by the August 22, 2017, high court order by which it had refused to quash the FIR lodged by the CBI in the case and directed him to approach the Delhi High Court as per "forum of convenience" for the relief.
Mr Subramanian said when Karti's properties are in Chennai, search and seizures were conducted there, and the alleged conspiracy was also said to have been hatched in the Tamil Nadu capital, the Madras High Court should have decided the issue.
Advocate Rajat Nayar, who appeared for the CBI, which has filed a separate appeal against the same order, said they are also aggrieved by the high court's finding that it had the jurisdiction to decide the matter.
"In a criminal matter, only one high court has the jurisdiction to decide the issue. In this present case only Delhi High Court had the jurisdiction as FIR is registered in Delhi and trial is going before a magisterial court in Delhi," he said.
The bench was also informed that the Madras High Court has reserved its judgement on the pleas relating to the issuance of two look out circulars against Karti and others in connection with a corruption case.
The bench said since other connected matters are listed for hearing in April, it will take up the appeals in the third week of the month.
