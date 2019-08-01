INX Case: Karti Chidambaram Challenges Notice To Vacate Delhi Home

Karti Chidambaram approached the authority saying an appeal was already pending (File)

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday challenged before the adjudicating authority, PMLA, the Enforcement Directorate's notice to vacate his Jor Bagh residence in Delhi, which was earlier attached by the agency in the INX Media corruption case.

Both P Chidambaram and his son Karti are accused in the case.

Karti Chidambaram approached the authority saying an appeal in this regard was already pending before appellate authority, PMLA and Enforcement Directorate's directions on Wednesday were a violation of law.

The eviction notice was served on Wednesday evening following an earlier order of the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), by which the attachment of the property was confirmed.

The immovable property situated at 115-A block 172, Jor Bagh, New Delhi-3 was attached by the Enforcement Directorate on October 10 last year.

The attachment was later confirmed by the authority on March 29, following which the directions were given, the notice said.

The case involving Rs 305 crore relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media.



