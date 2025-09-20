"Confident Of Sending MLAs To Tamil Nadu Assembly In 2026": Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan expressed confidence that his party will send legislators to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2026, as he leads a round of consultations with party functionaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"This consultation is to identify stronger constituencies and further strengthen them so that it will be useful for everyone. We are confident of sending MLAs to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2026. We are working for it," Mr Haasan told NDTV.

Mr Haasan, who launched MNM in 2018 as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, is overseeing the party's first electoral preparations as an ally of the ruling DMK.

Despite not winning any seats so far, including his own narrow loss to the BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South in 2021, Mr Haasan said the focus now is on consolidation and long-term growth.

Emphasising that MNM workers must balance politics with their livelihoods, Mr Haasan urged his cadre not to sacrifice their earnings for party work.

"All I am asking is designated hours. They must live off their earnings and then work for the sake of the nation-not the other way around," he said.

Turning his attention to national politics, Mr Haasan demanded that the Election Commission investigate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations of "vote theft," which the poll body has denied.

"The EC ought to investigate Rahul Gandhi's allegations. Even the British had denied their lies," Mr Haasan remarked, drawing a sharp comparison.

Mr Haasan allied with the DMK ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, describing the partnership as the "need of the hour" to counter the BJP.

The DMK later rewarded him with a Rajya Sabha seat, a move seen as recognition of his support.