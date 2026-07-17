Internet Suspended In J&K's Doda After Man Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting

Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after a civilian was killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident, officials said. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has demanded a probe as questions continue to surround the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The death of 30-year-old Arif Hussain triggered protests in the area, with locals demanding action against those responsible.

According to local residents, Hussain was killed and two others were injured in the incident on Saturday night in Gundoh, in the Bhaderwah subdivision. Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

A doctor at Government Medical College, Doda, said the victim, who had sustained gunshot injuries, was brought dead to the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Mehbooba Mufti said the reports were deeply disturbing and called for an impartial investigation. She also shared a photograph of the victim on X.

"Reports emerging from Doda about the killing of a civilian, Arif Hussain, who was allegedly stabbed and then shot dead by security forces, followed by an internet shutdown across the district, are deeply disturbing. The administration must act swiftly to establish the facts and ensure accountability.

"J&K must not be allowed to slide towards a situation where allegations of cow smuggling become a pretext for mob violence and the killing of Muslims," she wrote.

The victim's relatives also demanded a fair probe and justice.

"It is not a lawless place where anybody can be shot and killed because of his faith. Chenab Valley is a symbol of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims. This is a murder of humanity. We appeal to the SSP Doda and the District Magistrate to order a probe so that the truth behind the killing comes out," a relative said.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and an investigation is awaited.