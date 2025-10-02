Internet Cut For 48 Hours In UP's Bareilly Amid "I Love Muhammad" Posters Row

Internet services were suspended for 48 hours Thursday afternoon - till 3 pm on Saturday - in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division amid ongoing tension over the 'I love Muhammad' poster row and in light of Dussehra and Durga Puja festivities this weekend. Police have been asked to be vigilant at grounds hosting Ramlila and Ravan Dahan shows, which draw massive crowds.

In the order announcing the internet shutdown, the district administration said 'there is a possibility of social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp... being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.' The step was taken to maintain peace, it said.

In addition, security has been ramped up in the area. Apart from local police, the PAC, or Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force were also deployed.

Security forces also operated drones in various areas to maintain law and order.

Alarms bells have also been rung in areas surrounding Bareilly; Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra Chaudhary issued alerts for the Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts.

Last week 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in the town's Kotwali area clashed with police after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was also reported. The unrest was due to cancellation of a protest - over the 'I love Muhammad' poster row - called for by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

So far, 81 people had been arrested in connection with the violence and property belonging to the accuse has been demolished.

Two of those arrests were made Wednesday following an encounter in the city's CB Ganj. Both men sustained bullet injuries and are being treated while in police custody, a senior officer said.

Tauqeer Raza Khan, some of his associates and at least one relative are also behind bars.

The police have so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons, arresting Khan, his aides and dozens others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also warned of strict action against rioters.