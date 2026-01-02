Internet Amazed by 'Airport Vibes' Of Gomti Nagar Railway Station, Video Viral

A viral video of Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Railway Station has caught the internet's attention, with many users noting its striking resemblance to a modern airport. Shared on Instagram by a user named Aalimahaa Ali with the caption, "Still not over how stunning Lucknow Gomtinagar Railway station is," the clip highlights the facility's world-class infrastructure, impressive cleanliness, and spacious design.

Following its redevelopment, the station now serves as a prime example of high-standard public transit in India. "Airport vibes, railway ticket," Ali captioned the accompanying video as she took an escalator down to the waiting lounge, which resembled an airport terminal with wide windows and centralised air-conditioning facilities.

After showcasing the spotlessly maintained concourse and its wide passenger walkways, Ali headed down to the platform where several semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains were stationed.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'What Development Should Look Like'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users were truly amazed by the infrastructure.

"This is exactly what development should look like!" said one user, while another added: "Then people ask what has BJP done. I mean, are they blind? Go out and touch grass."

A third commented: "Dear government, put Rs 500/- penalty on anyone throwing garbage, spitting or littering. Please please. Dear fellow Indians, treat your resources like the way we treat our home."

Gomti Nagar Railway Station is one of the busiest stations in Lucknow, handling close to 76 trains every day. Redeveloped at a total cost of Rs 385 crore, the station was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024.

The station has segregated arrival and departure facilities whilst integrating both sides of the city. It also has modern passenger amenities like Air Concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in the upper and lower basements.

In September last year, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) invited bids for Integrated Station Facility Management (ISFM) under which the Gomti Nagar Railway Station will become the first privately-managed railway hub. While train operations, security, and ticketing will remain under Indian Railways, almost everything else at the station will now be managed by private companies.

"This station, which showcases elegant, airport-like architecture and world-class passenger amenities, shall be managed under the ISFM model to ensure high standards of facility management," RLDA stated.