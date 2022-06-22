International Yoga Day: 'Silent Warriors' From Army's Canine Unit Perform Yoga, Internet Salutes Them

A canine unit of the Indian Army performing yoga asanas with their trainers.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, many videos and pictures went viral on social media and received thousands of views and likes.

But a clip showing a canine unit of the Indian Army performing yoga asanas with their trainers is being particularly liked by Twitter users. The function was organised in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district.

On #InternationalDayOfYoga2022, "#SilentWarriors" of Indian Army joins in Yoga session in #Poonch(J&K). These brave, reliable & indispensable force multipliers along with their handlers have earned a mark of respect & garnered lot of appreciation in Armed Forces@PMOIndia@adgpipic.twitter.com/XTwF09Tc62 — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) June 21, 2022

Shared by Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu on Twitter on Tuesday, the caption of the post says, “On International Day Of Yoga2022, "Silent Warriors" of Indian Army joins in Yoga session in Poonch(J&K). These brave, reliable & indispensable force multipliers along with their handlers have earned a mark of respect & garnered lot of appreciation in Armed Forces.”

The video has received numerous positive responses on Twitter.

“Superb Salute to Indian Army,” a user tweeted, while another said, “Jai hind.”

On the special day, the Western Railway also posted a few photos on its Twitter handle that showed commuters practicing yoga in local trains in Mumbai, the lifeline of city and among the busiest in the world.

Women were seen practicing various yoga positions as instructed by trainers in the photos shared online.

This was part of an initiative taken by Western Railway which collaborated with an organization named 'Heal Station' to launch a campaign to practise yoga in trains on International Yoga Day.