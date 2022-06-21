International Yoga Day: Commuters Perform Yoga Inside Mumbai Local Trains

Women striking different yoga poses on the instruction of teachers inside the women's coach.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, numerous photographs and videos flooded social media showing people practicing asanas and poses. But some of them - like the one where commuters were seen practicing yoga in Mumbai local trains - captured the hearts of people all over the social media.

The local trains in Mumbai are among the busiest in the world. The number of people who board these trains to travel to different parts of the city can give anyone chills down their spine.

But Tuesday as special. Photos posted by Western Railways on Twitter today showed women striking different yoga poses on the instruction of teachers inside the women's coach.

Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2022



Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train. #YogaForHumanity#YogaDaypic.twitter.com/ojzIOXAT8L — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 21, 2022

An initiative was taken on the special day where many yoga teachers collaborated with an organization named 'Heal Station' to launch a campaign to practise yoga in trains.

“Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in Mumbai Local train on the occasion of InternationalYogaDay2022," the Western Railway said in its tweet.

"Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train,” it further said.

Other videos and photos shared on social media showed people celebrating the day in a unique manner.

In Odisha's Puri famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted a photo of a seven-feet sand sculpture he created around the theme Surya Namaskar - a sequence of 12 gracefully-linked asanas of yoga. At the centre of the sculpture is Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Badhakonasana (butterfly pose).

The photo received more than 12,000 likes and over 1,400 retweets.

Mr Pattnaik was given the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014 for his contribution in sand arts.