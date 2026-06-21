'Be More Energetic At 50 Than You Were At 30': PM's Top Quotes At Yoga Event

PM Modi said yoga brings people together (File photo)
- Prime Minister Modi highlighted yoga's role in physical health and mental well-being
- He said yoga promotes flexibility, energy, stress relief, and combats lifestyle diseases
- Yoga is for all ages and helps individuals understand and manage themselves better, he said
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Kolkata:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that yoga plays a crucial role in promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing and improves the quality of life. Speaking at the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Kolkata's iconic Red Road, he said June 21, the longest day on the Earth, is now recognised worldwide as a day of yoga.
Here Are PM Modi's Top Quotes On International Yoga Day:
- "June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion."
- "Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit."
- "When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth."
- "Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. Our target must be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. Our target must be to be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where yoga can help us."
- "It helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life and helps to keep lifestyle diseases away."
- "With regular practice, yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. Therefore, yoga for healthy ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly."
- "In India, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from the Northeast and Bengal in the east to Saurashtra in the west, the entire country seems to be filled with the energy of yoga."
- "The entire nation, the world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day."
- "It is very special to be in Bengal today on the occasion of Yoga Day. The sacred land of Bengal, where saints like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa descended, Swami Vivekananda... where great yogis like Lahiri Mahasaya took the yoga tradition to new heights, today the experience of collective yoga on the same land is giving a unique spiritual experience."
- “Yoga also has a bigger role to play in building a beautiful future. So do not confine yoga to a special day or a special occasion. Let it be a part of your daily life.”
Show full article
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world