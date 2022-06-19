International Yoga Day 2022: Here's Why This Day Is Celebrated

Yoga Day 2022: The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year.

International Day Of Yoga is celebrated to honour the traditional practice of yoga, which emanated in India. At a time when our fast-paced lives are becoming too tiring and unhealthy for us, Yoga helps in reducing stress and anxiety, besides providing physical relaxation.

The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.

When is Yoga Day celebrated

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year. The idea for the day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014. He had said, "Yoga embodied the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It was not about exercise, but about discovering the sense of oneness with self, the world and nature."

Significance of Yoga Day

For those who practice yoga on a daily basis, it is not just an exercise but a way of living. According to the United Nations, yoga stands as an emblem for creating balance and harmony. Yoga is "not just about balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world." UN adds, "Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path to sustainable living."