Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Joins Ramdev On Stage At Yoga Day Event

Events have been held across the country today to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Baba Ramdev led Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and thousands of followers in a yoga session in Nanded today morning. The yoga guru's organisation Patanjali has set up similar programmes today in one lakh villages across the country.

The main Yoga Day event was held today morning in Ranchi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large crowd before performing yoga with them. He urged people "to embrace yoga and make it an integral part of your daily routine". Over 30,000 people performed yoga with the Prime Minister.

Yoga events have been held across the country to celebrate International Day of Yoga. The theme of International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".

#WATCH: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nanded on #InternationalDayofYoga. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/XiIqXZCblp — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel led the way, performing yoga near the Rohtang Pass, at an elevation of 14,000 feet and -10 degrees Celsius, in the Digaru River in Arunachal Pradesh, and with their dogs and horses in Lohitpur.

Himachal Pradesh: ITBP personnel perform yoga at 14000 ft near Rohtang Pass at minus 10 Degrees Celsius temperatures on #InternationalDayofYogapic.twitter.com/S0zY3QRTcQ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP troops of ATS Lohitpur, perform yoga with their dogs and horses on #InternationalDayofYoga (Pic Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/nfgyWJgNUw — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

Baba Ramdev had earlier claimed the practise of yoga had been instrumental in former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ascending to the post. He also praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for being a yoga enthusiast.

"Only those who practise yoga will enjoy the Rajyog'' (a stint in power)," he said, adding, "Jawaharlal Nehru used to practise yoga and therefore his Rajyog was good and he became prime minister."

"Similarly, Modi practised yoga, and the son of a tea-seller became the prime minister. Now Rahul Gandhi is also practising yoga," he said.

The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

With inputs from ANI