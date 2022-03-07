International Women's Day: PM Modi To Address Seminar In Kutch

PM Modi will address the event through video conferencing.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a seminar at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch. The address will take place at 6PM through video conferencing.

In a release, the government said that the seminar is being organised to recognise the role of women saints in the society and their contribution towards women empowerment.

Over 500 women saints are expected to attend the event.

"The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and role of women in India culture. The welfare schemes of central & state Governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed," the government release said.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will attend the event, along with Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi and others.

About International Women's Day

It is celebrated on March 8 every year, to raise awareness about gender equality and to recognise the accomplishments of women in all disciplines.

The day was first celebrated in 1975 by the United Nations during International Women's Year.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

According to the United Nations, the theme honours the contributions of women and girls around the world who are leading the charge in climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response in order to create a more sustainable future for everyone.

The United States celebrated the first National Women's Day in 1909. The next year, International Conference of Working Women worked on an idea to make the day into a global movement.