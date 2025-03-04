International Women's Day 2025: Government Women Empowerment Schemes In India

Women's Day 2025: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to honour the achievements of the fairer sex and raise awareness about gender equality. This year, the theme of International Women's Day 2025 is, 'Accelerate Action', which is a worldwide call to acknowledge strategies, resources, and activities that positively impact women's advancement, and to support and elevate their implementation.

In India, the government has launched a number of schemes in the last few years to ensure that women get their fair share in society. These schemes recognise the importance of women and aim to further empower their status.

Ujjwala Yojana

Launched in May 2016, the main objective of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is to provide free gas connections and subsidised gas cylinders to BPL families. The government had initially set a target of five crore LPG connections to poor households which was increased to eight crore. The target was achieved in September 2019, seven months ahead of schedule.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2015, the Beti Bachao, Beto Padhao (BBBP) scheme aims to end gender discrimination in India, particularly in states where the sex ratio has been skewed. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is part of BBBP under which parents can open a bank account for their newborn girl child.

Mission Indradhanush

Mission Indradhanush is an ambitious government scheme for women's empowerment in India. Under the scheme, the government ensures full immunisation of pregnant women and children.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandhana Yojna

A cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three installments is paid directly to pregnant women and lactating mothers (PW&LM) for the first living child of the family subject to them fulfilling specific conditions.

Kishori Shakti Yojna

The scheme aims to improve the nutritional and health status and self-development of girls in the age group of 11-18 years. It also helps train and equip the adolescent girl to improve/upgrade other life skills.

Mudra Yojana

The PMMY (Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana) provides collateral-free loans to small business owners up to Rs. 20 lakhs (limit increased in budget 24-25).

Protection Against Domestic Violence

To resolve the domestic violence, mediation service is provided by Prohibition cum Protection Officer.

Also Read | "Few Women Will Be Selected For Takeover Of My Social Media Accounts On Women's Day": PM Modi

Significance of International Women's Day

In 1975, the United Nations celebrated International Women's Day on March 8th for the first time. Since then, the UN has become the primary sponsor of the annual event and has encouraged countries around the world to embrace it.

International Women's Day is observed to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. It serves as an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases and discrimination and achieve gender equality.