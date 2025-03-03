International Women's Day 2025: Date, History, Significance And Theme

International Women's Day 2025: Celebrated annually on March 8, International Women's Day honours women's achievements, raises awareness about gender equality, and promotes women's empowerment. This global event serves as a platform to highlight women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while advocating for their rights.

The day is a crucial platform to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about existing inequalities, and advocate for a future where women have equal rights and opportunities.

International Women's Day 2025 Theme

This year it will be celebrated under the theme, 'Accelerate Action'. Accelerate Action is a worldwide call to acknowledge strategies, resources, and activities that positively impact women's advancement, and to support and elevate their implementation.

History Of International Women's Day

March 8 was designated as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1975. However, it was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the United States and several European countries.

The idea of International Women's Day stems from the 1908 labour movement, during which numerous women garment workers marched in the streets of New York, demanding better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights. The movement was spearheaded by the Socialist Party of America.

Significance of International Women's Day

International Women's Day is observed to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. It serves as an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases and discrimination and achieve gender equality.



