International Womens Day 2022: Know About This Day That Honours The Achievements Of Women And Promotes Their Rights

International Women's Day is a global event that honours the achievements of women across fields. The day is also a reminder to take action in terms of gender parity. Celebrated on March 8 every year, it's a day to end biases, stereotypes and discrimination based on gender. It was in 1975 that the United Nations declared March 8 as International Women's Day.

Today, on International Women's Day governments, organisations and celebrities call for raising awareness on the gender disparity plaguing society.

‘Break The Bias' is the campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022. Bias, whether intentional or unconscious, makes it difficult for women to advance. It's not enough to be aware that bias exists. To level the playing field, action is required.

The seeds of Women's Day were sown during the labour movement of 1908 when thousands of women who were garment workers marched through the streets of New York demanding lesser working hours, better pay and voting rights. Spearheaded by the Socialist Party of America, National Women's Day was observed for the first time in the United States the following year

A year later, in 1910, the idea to turn the day into a global movement supporting universal suffrage was conceived at the International Conference of Working Women. It was led by German campaigner and socialist Clara Zetkin.

The idea, however, took on a revolutionary form in 1917 in Russia, when the women there chose to protest and strike for “bread and peace” on the last Sunday in February (which was March 8 at that time as per the Gregorian calendar). At that time, the nation faced instability due to war and widespread food shortages. The Czar abdicated four days later, and the interim government gave women the right to vote.

The United Nations declared March 8 as International Women's Day in 1975. Since then, the UN and its agencies have worked ceaselessly to ensure global gender equality.

Many countries celebrate the day by organising various events to raise awareness about gender parity.