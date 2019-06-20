Watch Video: A 45-Minute Yoga Sequence You Can Follow On International Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga 2019: The yoga practice starts with a prayer with folded hands.

To mark International Day of Yoga on June 21, the government has issues a Common Yoga Protocol or CYP. The Common Yoga Protocol is a 45-minute sequence of yoga exercises designed by yoga exponents in the country. The exercises are selected for maximum health and well-being rewards to a people from different profiles of health and age, the Ayush Ministry said. With a combination of prayer, mobility exercises, standing, sitting, prone and supine postures - the sequence aims at maximizing the well-being of people. The yoga practice starts with a prayer with folded hands or three Om chants to create sacred, peaceful vibrations in the surrounding. The sequence ends with pranayama, dhyana and shanti paath.

Yoga Day 2019: A look at Common Yoga Protocol demonstration issued by the Ayush Ministry:

International Day of Yoga 2019: Highlights of Common Yoga Protocol:

To increase microcirculation in the body, exercises related to movements of neck, knee, shoulder, trunk, knee movements are practiced.

After this, yoga asanas begin, starting with standing postures like tadasana or palm tree posture; vrksasana or tree posture for balance; pada-hastasana in which hands are touched on the feet; ardha chakrasana or the half-wheel posture, trikonasana or the triangle posture.

After the standing postures come the sitting postures. They include simple postures that impact the whole body like the spinal twists and the camel postures among others.

International Day of Yoga 2019: Yoga is great to increase flexibility, gain strength, and reduce stress.

Prone postures include Makarasana (crocodile posture), Bhujangasana (bobra posture) and Salabhasana (locus posture).

The supine postures include bridge postures like setubandhasana, raised feet posture and half plough posture called halasana and pavan mukta asana or the wind releasing posture among others.

World Yoga Day 2019: Practice yoga and deep breathing to naturally alkalise your body.



The yoga practice concludes with savasana which is a supine relaxation posture.

Kapalbhati and pranayama practice is done after the asana part is done. These are breathing techniques to calm the mind, purify the blood and have a cooling effect on the body.

Yoga Day 2019: Yoga increases flexibility in the body.

At the end, sitting in a contemplative meditative posture or dhyana is advised to eliminate negative emotions like fear, anger, depression, anxiety and to develop positive emotions. It increases concentration, memory, clarity of thought and willpower. It rejuvenates the whole body and mind giving them proper rest. Meditation leads to self-realisation.

Yoga is essentially a spiritual discipline based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. The a Common Yoga Protocol influences one's daily life, attitude and well-being, leading to the heart and soul of Yoga.