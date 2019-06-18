International Day of Yoga: How Ranchi Is Preparing For June 21

International Day of Yoga: PM Modi will perform Yoga along with 18,000 people in Ranchi.

With just two days to go for fifth International Day of Yoga on June 21, preparations are in full swing in Ranchi in Jharkhand that will be hosting the main event yoga day event in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga along with 18,000 people, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Ministers and senior officials of the state, will be joining the Yoga programme. Preparations are being done keeping the monsoon in mind, said Jharkhand Chief Secretary DK Tiwari. The residents of Ranchi are excited to perform Yoga with the Prime Minister.

"It's a pride to do yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are anxiously waiting for it and are hopeful to get a selfie clicked with Modiji," said Sunita Yadav, a resident of Ranchi.

Here's a look at preparations for International Day of Yoga in Ranchi

In Ranchi, the World Yoga Day event will be observed at Prabhat Tara ground in the morning.

Forty sectors have been chosen for yoga performers who will accommodate 400 to 800 people. Eight medical huts will also be constructed.

A Special Protection Group (SPG) will look into the security on this day. Around 4,000 security personnel of the state and para-military forces will be deployed.

Here's a look at preparations for International Day of Yoga in UAE

Apart from India, there's a lot of excitement for Yoga Day around the world. In Abu Dhabi, the Yoga Day event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Thousands of residents are expected to participate . Free entry, parking, yoga mats and T-shirts would be provided to all the participants on first-come-first basis.

The World Yoga Day event will be led by the Indian missions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the Minister of Tolerance of UAE, would be the chief guest, said Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will hold the main event at Zabeel Park in Dubai at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Consul General Vipul announced.

Similar events will be held in Sharjah and Ajman on Friday.

In Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, the celebrations will be held on Saturday.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually since its inception by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. Events are held across the world to mark the day.

The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 after PM Modi called for the day to be adopted as a global celebration of yoga, an ancient practice that began in India more than 5,000 years ago.

The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for the heart".