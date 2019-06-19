International Yoga Day 2019: Steps To Keep In Mind Before, During And After Yoga Practice

International Yoga Day: Yoga practice should be done in a calm atmosphere with a relaxed body and mind.

The fifth International Day of Yoga will be observed on June 21 in around 180 countries around the world. The theme of Yoga Day 2019 is "Yoga for the heart". In India, the main yoga event will be held in Jharkhand capital Ranchi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga along with 18,000 people at Prabhat Tara ground in the morning. The Ayush Ministry has come up with a set of guidelines for the yoga practice on World Yoga Day. Here are the steps you should keep in mind before, during and after the yoga practice.

International Yoga Day: Steps To follow Before The Yoga Practice

Cleanliness is an important requirement for Yogic practice. It includes cleanliness of surroundings, body and mind.

Yoga practice should be done in a calm atmosphere with a relaxed body and mind.

Yoga should be done on an empty stomach or light stomach. Consume small amount of honey in lukewarm water if you feel weak.

Ensure that your bladder and bowels are empty before starting yoga.



Keep a mattress, yoga mat, durrie or folded blanket handy before starting the yoga practice.

Wear light and comfortable cotton clothes to facilitate easy movement of the body.

In case of illness, pain, cardiac problems, a physician or a yoga therapist should be consulted.

Yoga experts should also be consulted before doing Yogic practices during pregnancy and menstruation.

World Yoga Day: Steps To Follow During The Yoga Practice

Start the yoga practice s with a prayer or an invocation as to create a conducive environment to relax the mind.



Perform yoga asanas slowly, in a relaxed manner, with awareness of the body and breath.

Do not hold the breath unless it is specially mentioned to do so during the practice.

Breathing should be always through the nostrils unless instructed otherwise.

Do not hold the body tightly, or jerk the body at any point of time.

It takes some time to get good results, so persistent and regular practice is very essential.

There are contra-indications/ limitations for each Yoga practice and such contra-indications should always be kept in mind.

Yoga session should end with meditation, deep silence, Shanti Path.

Yoga Day 2019: Steps To Follow After Yoga Practice

Take a bath only after 20-30 minutes of yoga practice.

Food should be consumed only after 20-30 minutes of practice.