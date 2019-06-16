PM Modi Lists Benefits Of Bhujangasana In New Animated Yoga Video

PM Modi said Bhujangasana has many benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted the latest video in his series of yoga asanas leading up to the International Yoga Day, which is observed on June 21 every year. In today's animated video, PM Modi explained the benefits of "Bhujangasana", or "Cobra Pose".

PM Modi has been tweeting an asana video everyday since June 5 in countdown to the Yoga Day 2019.

In his tweet, PM Modi said that perfoming "Bhujangasana" in a proper manner helps people ease back pain. He added that the asana has many benefits.

The step-by-step video explains how to perform the asana and its benefits. "Bhujangasana" helps reduce stomach fat, relieve constipation and fight respiratory problems among other benefits.

June 21 was designated World Yoga Day on PM Modi's suggestion in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, months after he was first elected to office. Since then, the government marks the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country.

The Yoga videos depicting PM Modi's animated version guiding viewers on various asanas debuted online last year. PM started posting videos this year last week in the Yoga day build-up.

On June 5, in the first video that PM Modi posted, he was seen doing Trilokasana or the Triangle Pose. Since then, he has posted videos of his animated versions performing various other Yoga poses - Tadasana or the Palm Tree Posture, Vrikshasana or the Tree posture, Ardha Chakrasana or the Half wheel posture, Padahastasana or the Hands to Feet posture, Ustrasana or the Camel pose, Bhadrasana or the Auspicious pose, and Vakrasana or the Twisted Pose.