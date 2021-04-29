International Dance Day: Here's What Harry Potter Wand Dance Looks Like

International Dance Day: Here's what the Harry Potter Wand Dance looks like

International Dance Day amid the Covid-19 pandemic can give people a window of cheer and hope. Taking a little time out to dance your blues away to some peppy music at home, onInternational Dance Day, would be a positive step in the right direction. Experts suggest, music and dance does help to counter the emotional impact of the gloom and doom of the pandemic around us. Dance is a creative expression, dance helps counter anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress. Netizens, on International Dance Day, seem to be shaking a leg, virtually. Let's take a look at a few cool and catchy posts on Twitter.

Who would not be interested in a Wand Dance - the Harry Potter way. It's based on - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Make sure you have a wand when you watch this!

Today we're celebrating #InternationalDanceDay with some Wand Dance wonder from around the world! pic.twitter.com/HtJWYBVrKw — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) April 29, 2021



If you are keen on the Bollywood style, go for this ''total mood lifter for everyone...''

DANCE - A total mood lifter for everyone ???? ????

Happy #InternationalDanceDay ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/JWiUJyuL5F — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 29, 2021

The IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) has pitched in with ''the premiere of Shahid Kapoor's mind-blowing performances at IIFA tonight at 8 pm.''

''Dancing is a powerful avenue for activism and highlighting different cultures around the world,'' says the UN Women. According to experts, dance is a great form of relaxation and workout. The same endorphins or chemicals in the body that make one feel better are released in greater quantities when one is dancing, say experts. Internatioanal Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year.

Happy International Dance Day!