International Dance Day 2022: Know Its Date, History, And Significance

Dance means different things to different people. Some find it a way of expression and others see it as a therapy and exercise to stay mentally and physically fit. Whether a person is a trained or an amateur dancer, they tend to find a way to enjoy themselves through dancing. Whether behind closed doors or in the open, most people like to dance to basically unwind themselves. People gather for events and activities that are held all over the world.

Date

To celebrate this incredible art form, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year. It was first announced by the International Dance Council in 1982.

Significance

Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet, was born on this day.

The idea behind celebrating International Dance Day is to encourage participation and educate people across the world about different dance forms – such as tap dance, belly dance, ballet, and the popular Indian forms like Bharatnatyam and Kathakali.

The Bharatanatyam dance form originated in Tamil Nadu and was developed by dancers dedicated to temples. It's one of India's most well-known traditional art forms and is now exhibited widely both at home and abroad.

Kathakali (meaning ‘story play') took shape in Kerala in the 17th century. Stories from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata provide the content of most Kathakali plays.

This day is also celebrated to spread the message of the benefits of dance.

Here are some of the benefits of dancing:

Improves memory: Dance is an excellent way of working out. Dancing regularly can improve memory and support cognitive skills.

Good for heart health: Compared to other forms of workout, including running on treadmills, walking, and biking, dancing contributed to heart health much better.

Helps de-stress: In these difficult times, people dance to liberate themselves from stress by moving their bodies to the beats of music. Dancing fights symptoms of depression.

It's a form of fitness: An hour of dance every day will keep you in great shape. It will also improve flexibility. Dancing is one of the easiest ways of burning calories.