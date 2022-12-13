Inter-Caste Couple Consumes Poison In UP, Dies: Cops

A man and a woman ended their lives by consuming poison, police said. (Representational)

A man and a woman, whose marriage was allegedly opposed by their families, ended their lives by consuming poison in the Ghazipur area here on Tuesday, police said.

A man informed the police that the bodies of his nephew and a woman were lying in his field near a tube well, Station House Officer Anand Singh Bhadauria said.

Police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies, he said, adding they were later sent for postmortem.

Initial investigation has revealed that the young man and the woman belonged to different castes and their families were against their marriage so they consumed a poisonous substance to end their lives, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

