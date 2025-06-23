A Family Was Boycotted Over Inter-Caste Marriage. 40 Had To Shave Heads

In a shocking example of caste discrimination and prejudice based on caste hierarchy, 40 members of an Odisha family were forced to shave their heads as part of a 'purification' ritual after a woman married a man from another caste. In Odisha's Rayagada district, the family was ostracised following their daughter's marriage into another caste. They were forced to shave their heads to be accepted into society.

No case has been registered so far in connection with the incident.

The incident was reported from Baiganguda village of the Kashipur block of Rayagada district. The woman, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST), recently married a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC) of a neighbouring village against the diktats of village elders.

The woman's move to defy outdated practices and take an independent decision on her marriage angered the villagers. As a punishment, the villagers shunned the family.

The villagers reportedly asked the family to undergo a 'purification' ritual if they wanted to be accepted back into the community. The family members had no choice but to adhere to the demands as they were threatened with an indefinite social boycott.

The family of the woman performed a ritual involving animal sacrifice to the local deity, followed by a mass tonsure ceremony.

Speaking to NDTV on the telephone, Block Development Officer Bijay Soye, said that a team led by the block level extension officer met members of both families who claimed that the ritual was performed voluntarily without any pressure, as per local customs.

Members of the family say they have no objection to the rituals they have had to undertake. The BDO also said a full report has been sent to the collector for further action and awareness programmes will be run in the district to avoid such incidents.

NDTV also reached out to the district magistrate for a comment, but did not receive a response.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)