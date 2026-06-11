Inside Rebel Faction's Strategy To Prove Itself "Real Trinamool"

Another day, another resignation.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool is having a tough summer.

Prakash Chik Baraik resigned as Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, making him the third Rajya Sabha MP from the party to do so this week.

And this is only day four in the week.

Sushmita Dev, who had crossed over from the Congress in 2021, resigned as Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday. On Monday, veteran Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray announced his resignation.

The Trinamool has 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Around 20 Lok Sabha MPs are said to have indicated to distance themselves from the party's organisational control and operate in alignment with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a distinct group in Parliament.

The development is being viewed through the lens of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly referred to as the Anti-Defection Law.

Under its provisions, a split is recognised only when at least two-thirds of the Legislature Party supports the move.

In the current scenario, the threshold works out to 18.66 MPs, effectively meaning that 19 MPs would be required for a legally valid split without attracting disqualification.

The dissident bloc claims it has crossed the Constitutional benchmark. The number strengthens the bloc's position against any potential disqualification challenge, say sources.

If formalised, this bloc would not directly merge with the BJP but rather it would be a separate Parliamentary group supporting the NDA's legislative agenda.





