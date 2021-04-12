



INS Viraat Dismantling To Go On, Supreme Court Says Petitioner Came Late

The ongoing dismantling of aircraft carrier INS Viraat got the approval of the Supreme Court today, which dismissed a petition to stop it on the ground that the petition was too late. The battle to save the decades old Navy carrier had been on for more than a year, with a Mumbai-based company making efforts to it into a maritime museum, like the Cutty Sark in London or a score of ships in the US. The ship, which served the country for three decades after its stint with the Royal Navy in the British Period, was towed into the shipyards of Gujarat's Alang in September last year.

Today, the court said, "The petitioner had come late to the Supreme Court. 40 per cent of the ship had already been dismantled. We will not interfere with the dismantling".

The petitioner had argued that even though 40 per cent of the ship is dismantled, it can be repaired and used as a museum and if it is dismantled "it would be a national loss".

The Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, however, said: "Somebody had paid for the ship. We are with you as far as the spirit of nationalism is concerned. But you are too late".

In an earlier hearing, the court had ordered a freeze on the dismantling process.

Envitech, a maritime consultancy firm, had hoped to buy the warship from the Shree Ram ship breakers in Alang for approximately Rs 110 crore. But following the absence of a no-objection certificate from the Defence Ministry, the shipbreakers had refused to transfer the ship.

In December, Envitech had approached the Supreme Court after it became apparent any no-objection certificate was not forthcoming.

The oldest warship in the country, INS Viraat had served as HMS Hermes in the Royal Navy where she fought with distinction in the Falkland Islands war.

INS VIraat was sold to Shree Ram shipbreakers for Rs 35.8 crore, even though the Navy was firmly in favour of saving the ship, which had been in service for three decades.