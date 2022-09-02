LIVE: INS Vikrant, First India-Made Aircraft Carrier, To Be Commissioned Today

INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, will be commissioned today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin Shipyard. The 45,000-tonne warship, the largest ever to be built in the country, has completed a year of sea trials. The cost of building the warship was Rs 20,000 crore. Besides, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign today.
Here's How Massive INS Vikrant Is - 2 Football Fields End To End, 18 Floors High
INS Vikrant, the largest warship to be built in India set to be commissioned today, is 262 metres long and 62 metres wide. To put its size in figures easier to understand, the warship is as massive as two football fields end to end and 18 floors high, the Navy said in a video.