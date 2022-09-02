LIVE: INS Vikrant, First India-Made Aircraft Carrier, To Be Commissioned Today

INS Vikrant live updates: The wraship has completed a year of sea trials.

INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, will be commissioned today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin Shipyard. The 45,000-tonne warship, the largest ever to be built in the country, has completed a year of sea trials. The cost of building the warship was Rs 20,000 crore. Besides, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign today.

Here are the Live Updates on INS Vikrant:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.