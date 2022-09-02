INS Vikrant, 'City On The Move': 18 Floors, 1,600 Crew, 16-Bed Hospital

262 metres: INS Vikrant, the largest warship to be built in India, is 262 metres long and 62 metres wide. It will be the country's second aircraft carrier after INS Vikramaditya, which was built on a Russian platform.

2 Football fields: To put its size in figures easier to understand, the warship is as massive as two football fields end to end and 18 floors tall, the Navy said in a video.

2 Olympic pools: The hangar of the aircraft carrier is as big as two Olympic-size pools. Initially, the warship will carry MiG fighter jets and some helicopters. The Navy will conduct aviation trials after it gets the warship's command.

1,600 crew: INS Vikrant can accommodate 1,600 crew members and 30 aircraft on board. It is equipped with machines that can make 3,000 chapatis an hour.