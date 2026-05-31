"Injustice Done To RCB Fans": DK Shivakumar Hits Out Over IPL Final Venue

Powered by Virat Kohli's fastest half-century in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed back-to-back IPL title triumphs by completing a clinical chase of 156 and beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in front of their passionate fans in Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

RCB fans in Bengaluru would have had a great moment had the match been played in the city, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar said amid the celebrations.

"The RCB match was supposed to be held in Bengaluru. We have been wronged. They have taken it there because of politics. Now I will not say anything more," Shivakumar, who will take oath on June 3, said.

"So, for the RCB players, for the RCB team, they won the match. They have played very well this year too. On behalf of the fans of Karnataka, fans of RCB, on behalf of the state of Karnataka, on behalf of the government, I wish them all the best," the Congress leader said.

Kohli smashed a 25-ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls - laced with nine fours and three sixes, also his highest score in the IPL playoffs. He also continued his remarkable streak - RCB have not lost a game since 2025 whenever he has scored a fifty.

Supported by Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32, Kohli's masterly innings ensured the defending champions never lost grip of the chase and finished the job with authority to claim successive IPL crowns. Both sides had entered the final eyeing their second IPL title and aiming to join the elite club of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders as multiple-time champions.

RCB won their first trophy in Ahmedabad in 2025, and have now become only the third team after MI and CSK to successfully defend their title, while extending the streak of Qualifier 1 winners lifting the trophy to nine seasons.

The win also means Josh Hazlewood remains unbeaten in white-ball finals while Krunal Pandya has emerged victorious in every IPL final he's played in. GT, champions in 2022 at the same venue, were undone by disciplined RCB bowling and the scheduling grind of playing their third game at a third venue in six days, having reached Ahmedabad only on Saturday night due to inclement weather.