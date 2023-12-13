Injured Rajput Leader's Security Guard Dies At Jaipur Hospital: Cops

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Decmber 5.

Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's security guard, who was injured in the attack on the Rajput leader, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, police said.

Ajit Singh had sustained bullet injuries when two men shot dead Gogamedi in the living room of his house in the Shyam Nagar area here on December 5.

Singh was undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here and succumbed to his injuries, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Goyal.

Three people, including the two shooters, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, had gone to Gogamedi's house with Naveen Shekhawat. Fauji and Rathore opened fire at Gogamedi after talking to him for some time and also shot dead Shekhawat.

