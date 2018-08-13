Infosys To Build Rs 1 Billion Software Development Centre In Bengal

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees.

All India | | Updated: August 13, 2018 19:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Infosys To Build Rs 1 Billion Software Development Centre In Bengal

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months. (File)

Information technology company Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about 1 billion rupees ($14.28 million).

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

InfosysWest bengalIt Industry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs EnglandPM ModiHimachal RainSomnath ChatterjeeINR VS USDKerala RainNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersUmar Khalid

................................ Advertisement ................................