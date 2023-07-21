Informed About Manipur Video In June? What Women's Panel Chief Said

Following the viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Friday said that there were several complaints from people outside the country and Manipur. She also mentioned that NCW is in touch with officers from Manipur.

Sharma was responding to the reports claiming that NCW has received a complaint through a letter on June 12 mentioning the horrific incident of women being paraded naked on May 4.

After the video went viral, the commission took suo motu cognisance of it on Friday and sought an explanation from authorities on the matter.

“First of all, my JS is from Manipur and he is continuously in touch with the officers over there on the phone, so we are in touch with the officers in Manipur. Again and again, I am saying that there were many complaints, there was not one specific complaint and that too from people outside India and outside Manipur. So firstly they had to clarify that whatever written is true and the government of Manipur has to clarify. Firstly, it had to be clarified whether whatever was written is true. Manipur Govt has to clarify and if it is true then they have to work on it. So, accordingly, we wrote to them”, said Commission's chief Rekha Sharma.

On July 20, the National Commission for Women (NCW) formally directed the Head of Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked in Manipur adding that the video compromises the identities of the victims and is a punishable offence.

A letter on June 12 mentions every horrific detail that these two women are still at the relief camp in Manipur. Notably, a video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral a day earlier which triggered fresh controversy. However, the incident happened in May this year.

Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi said that he is pained by the incident and no accused will be spared. According to a police official, the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur's Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered in the matter. Four people were arrested on July 20.

