'Infiltrators From Across The Border Behind Manipur Clashes': Chief Minister

Violence in Manipur: Biren Singh said the government is making efforts to restore peace in the state.

In a major development related to violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh last evening said that infiltrators from across the border have caused the ongoing unrest in the northeast state and not due to an enmity between two communities.

Manipur shares around 400 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

"Security forces have launched a massive combing operation to arrest those involved in Urangpat and Yaingangpokpi areas. We would take stern action against the culprit as per the law," Mr Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr Singh added that the government is making efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state. "As per our commitment, we are contacting everyone, we are discussing at various levels. The governor has also constituted a peace committee and consultation with peace committee members will start. I hope that with the support of the people of the state, we will achieve peace at the earliest," he said.

He said that it is not easy to say that the situation will improve suddenly but the incidents of violence are reducing in the state.

"Most people have some feelings because someone has lost their near and dear ones. Somebody has lost their property. So, those kinds of emotions are there. So, we can't immediately say that everything will be alright. But you have seen that with the efforts of the government, and by involving the people, it is reducing," Mr Singh added.

Once again rejecting the demand for separate administrations (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals as demanded by the 10 Kuki MLAs (seven of them belong to BJP), the Chief Minister said : "Anyone can make a demand in a democracy, it is their democratic right. We have said on a number of occasions that there would be no separate administration and the territorial integrity of the state would remain intact."

Earlier the Manipur government had apprised the Centre that three Kuki insurgent groups -- the Kuki National Army (KNA), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) -- are not adhering to the tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, signed on August 22, 2008.

The Chief Minister earlier, on a number of occasions, has also accused the Kuki insurgent groups of instigating violence and prompting the tribals to agitate against the government's actions against illegal poppy cultivation and drug menace.

Over 100 people have died since May 3 in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the valley residents' demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.