Infighting Spikes In Telangana Congress, Leaders Have Public Altercation In Delhi

Telangana's ruling Congress is facing a series of internal and very public disagreements, with ministers, MPs and MLAs increasingly getting vocal against their own party colleagues. What put the state Congress in an embarrassing position was a reported confrontation in Delhi, where state minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha and Jukkal MLA T Laxmi Kantha Rao engaged in a heated verbal confrontation at a hotel in full public view. Both were heard issuing threats to each other and making accusations.

The leaders - ministers and MLAs had gone to Delhi to participate in the Ramlila maiden rally.

The disagreement surfaced at the breakfast table over the appointment of Sangareddy District Congress Committee president and other organisational positions.

Sources, however, say the real issue is sand-mining in the district. Both leaders want their share and control.

Tensions, meanwhile, have also surfaced in the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency between IT Minister D Sridhar Babu's camp and the supporters of MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, son of minister G Vivek Venkataswamy.

The MP's supporters allege that he is being sidelined in official programmes and party affairs, while the minister's supporters maintain that protocol is being followed. Vamshi Krishna recently wrote to Sridhar Babu opposing disciplinary action against MLAs who skipped the Delhi rally, adding another dimension to the differences.

In Nalgonda, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has openly questioned Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy over alleged discrimination in fund allocation.

"Is Uttam Kumar Reddy the Irrigation Minister for Huzurnagar or for the entire Telangana?" he asked, alleging that Munugode was being neglected while funds were being directed towards Huzurnagar and Kodad. He said Rs 300 crore would be sufficient to transform his constituency and claimed he was forced to fight for funds like an Opposition MLA.

Adding to the embarrassment, Jadcherla MLA J. Anirudh Reddy has threatened an indefinite hunger strike involving 30,000 people if pending development bills of nearly Rs 40 crore are not cleared.

"Will the government respond only after my death?" he asked, urging Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to release funds and complete pending road works.

With disagreements spanning organisational appointments, political protocol and development funding, the Congress in Telangana faces the challenge of containing public dissent within its own ranks.

Adding to the Congress government's political challenges, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his November 2 Hyderabad rally.

Accusing the state government of corruption and failing to fulfill its electoral promises, Shah alleged that Telangana had been turned into an "ATM for Congress leaders sitting in Delhi". He also coined the phrase "RR Tax", alleging that money was being collected in the name of Rahul Gandhi through Revanth Reddy.

Shah questioned the implementation of the Congress's six guarantees and called on the BJP cadre to work towards bringing the party to power in Telangana.

