Infant Trapped In Odisha Borewell Rescued After Over-5-Hour Op: Officials

The officials are yet to find out how the infant got trapped in the borewell (Representational)

An infant, who was trapped in an abandoned bore well in Odisha's Sambalpur district, was rescued today after an over five-hour-long operation, officials said.

The child has been taken to a hospital in Sambalpur in an ambulance which was kept ready at Laripali village in Rengali area where the incident occurred.

The baby, reportedly a newborn, has no claimant, the police said.

It was not clear how the child got into the well. Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped there by someone.

