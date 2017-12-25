After Over 7 Hours Inside Borewell, 3-Year-Old Girl Rescued In Odisha

Commend @angul_dm, firemen, police, ODRAF & good samaritans for successful rescue of Radha from borewell in Angul district. The feat could only be achieved by excellent teamwork. Acts like these inspire public confidence in Govt machinery. Praying for little one's speedy recovery - Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 25, 2017

A three-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Odisha's Angul district, was taken out alive today. The girl, identified as Radha Sahu, was immediately rushed to a hospital.Radha, daughter of Santosh Sahu, fell into the borewell while playing at 9 am at Gulasar village of Jamunali gram panchayat.Fire Services Directorate General BK Sharma said the girl was rescued at 4:45 pm after hours of hard work by fire department personnel.Mr Sharma tweeted that a parallel hole of 15-16 feet depth was dug 6 feet away from the borewell hole. Then a tunnel was dug to connect to the borewell.He said a fireman went down the parallel hole and rescued the three-year-old girl, who was then taken to a hospital.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed relief at the successful rescue operation and commended DM Angul, firemen, police, ODRAF and locals for their efforts.Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised the work of the fire service personnel and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and wished the girl speedy recovery and good health.