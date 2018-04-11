Indrani Mukerjea Discharged From Hospital After "Anti-Depressants Overdose" Indrani Mukerjea, who was admitted in the state-run J J Hospital for the treatment of suspected drug overdose has been brought back to the jail

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for the alleged killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, was discharged today from the J J Hospital and was taken back to the Byculla prison, a senior official said. Indrani Mukerjea, who was admitted in the state-run J J Hospital for the treatment of suspected drug overdose has been brought back to the jail, Inspector General (prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha told PTI.Her health condition is better, the hospital's dean Dr S D Nanandkar said. Indrani Mukerjea, 46, was admitted to the hospital on April 6, where she was brought in a "semi-conscious" condition from her cell in the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai.She subsequently underwent a series of medical tests.Her urine samples were sent for analysis at a forensic laboratory in Mumbai and after receiving its report, the hospital authorities said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her."The reports of her urine sample showed a significant increase in the level of benzodiazepine, a class of anti-depressants," a doctor from the hospital had said, quoting from reports of the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina.The state prisons department earlier ordered an inquiry to find out how Indrani Mukerjea fell ill in the jail.The IG (prisons) will submit his report to the department after completing the inquiry. Indrani Mukerjea , the co-founder of INX Media, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case.Sheena Bora (25) was allegedly killed and her body was disposed in a forest area in the neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012, according to the police. Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested in the murder case. Shyamvar Rai later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.